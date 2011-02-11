Rick Santorum Is A "Knuckle-Dragging Neanderthal," According to Palin

Photo: Mike Licht

Sarah Palin fired back at potential 2012 presidential rival Rick Santorum yesterday, suggesting the former Pennsylvania senator is a “knuckle-dragging Neanderthal.”The dis follows Santorum’s recent remark that the former Alaska Governor might not be attending this week’s CPAC conference because she is pursuing “business opportunities” and taking care of her kids. Palin called Santorum’s comment “uninformed.”



“”I will not call him the knuckle-dragging Neanderthal,” Palin told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I’ll let his wife call him that instead.”

Santorum later did some damage control, also appearing on Fox News’ to say his comments were taken “out of context.”

Santorum, who is speaking at CPAC today, is widely expected to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012. He has said he thinks Palin and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee will not run, opening up space for a candidate who appeals to the GOP’s conservative base.

