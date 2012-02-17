WATCH: Rick Santorum's Billionaire Backer Has Some CRAZY Thoughts On Birth Control

Foster Friess, the billionaire businessman funding Rick Santorum’s presidential campaign, weighed in on the contraception debate today with some very bizarre comments.



In an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Friess indicated that he thinks the contraception debate is a distraction and that he doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.

“People seem to be so preoccupied about sex — I think it says something about our culture, we maybe need a massive therapy session so we can concentrate on what the real issues are,” Freiss said. “And this contraception thing — I mean, gosh, it’s so inexpensive. Back in my days, they used Bayer Aspirin for contraceptives. The gals put it between their knees and it wasn’t that costly.”

Mitchell, like the rest of the world, is clearly baffled by the remark.

“Excuse me, I’m just trying to catch my breath from that,” she replied.

UPDATE, 1/17/12 10:45 a.m.: Foster Freiss has issued an apology for the remark on his blog:

After listening to the segment tonight, I can understand how I confused people with the way I worded the joke and their taking offence is very understandable. To all those who took my joke as modern day approach I deeply apologise and seek your forgiveness. My wife constantly tells me I need new material—she understood the joke but didn’t like it anyway—so I will keep that old one in the past where it belongs.

