Rick Santorum is reportedly ending his presidential campaign

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania) is reportedly ending his 2016 presidential campaign.

CNN reported that Santorum will drop out of the race Wednesday night and will likely endorse another candidate.

After gathering just 1% of the votes in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Santorum said initially that he would soldier on. He announced a tour of South Carolina, the third-nominating state in the GOP process.

But the former senator on Tuesday night abruptly canceled planned events in South Carolina for Wednesday.

Despite winning the 2012 Iowa caucuses and leading an insurgent campaign against former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R), Santorum failed to gain steam this time around.

He did not qualify for any of the main-stage Republican debates, and frequently blamed the media and Republican Party establishment for attempting to box out his candidacy.

