GOP candidate starts shouting about Democrats while saying he admires them

Fox Business Network/screengrab Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania), far left, addresses the debate stage.

Presidential candidate and former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania) began shouting into the microphone at Tuesday night’s Republican “undercard” debate while talking about his admiration for the Democratic Party’s willingness to “fight.”

“You know who I respect in the Democratic Party? You know why I respect them? Because they FIGHT!” he shouted.

“Because they’re not willing to back down! And they’re willing to stand up and fight and win. And so I respect them because they are willing to take it to us.”

Santorum was in the process of an answer that attempted to address “two questions for the price of one.”

In the first part of the question, Santorum opined that the federal government should get out of the “business” of funding infrastructure projects except for “vital economic highways.”

