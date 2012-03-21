Rick Santorum's Campaign Just Accused Mitt Romney Of Rigging The Delegate Count

Facing a likely loss in today’s Illinois Republican primary, Rick Santorum’s campaign is trying to shift the focus back to delegate maths, the favourite fallback for lagging 2012 campaigns.



In a conference call with reporters this afternoon, Santorum’s senior campaign advisors claimed that the delegate count in the Republican race is actually a lot closer than it is being reported by most news outlets. Instead of trailing Mitt Romney by 268 delegates, as the Associated Press projects, the Santorum campaign estimates a 124-delegate deficit, putting the former Pennsylvania Senator in much closer reach of the 1,144 delegates needed to win the Republican nomination.

Here’s the Santorum campaign’s internal tally:

Romney: 435 delegates

Santorum: 311 delegates

Newt Gingrich: 158 delegates

Ron Paul: 91 delegates

Those numbers are projections, based on two key assumptions:

First, that Florida and Arizona, which currently award delegates on a winner-take-all basis, will be forced to allocate delegates proportionally in accordance with GOP guidelines.

And second, that Santorum is actually outperforming in caucus states. As we have previously noted, most of the media’s delegate tallies are based on the results of the popular vote in those states, although the actual delegates are selected at the state party conventions. The Santorum campaign claims it is winning a majority of the delegates at district and county conventions in those states.

The latter assertion seems far-fetched, given Santorum’s lack of organisation. While his campaign has expanded its field operations in recent weeks, It’s hard to believe that Santorum has developed a robust delegate strategy overnight.

Interestingly, even the Santorum campaign seems to be aware that the delegate fight is a losing argument for their campaign. On this afternoon’s conference call, senior campaign advisors tried to spin the delegate count as another instance of deception by the Romney campaign.

“Romney’s treating it as a foregone conclusion,” senior communications director Hogan Gidley said. “He’s putting delegates on the map that aren’t there, he’s taking delegates away that he can’t take away.”

Pointing to Romney’s attempts to take a Michigan delegate from Santorum, Gidley took it one step further.

“That’s the kind of thing that happens in Iran, not here,” he said.

