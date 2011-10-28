Rick Santorum: Dead Foreign Scientists Are A 'Wonderful Thing' (Video)

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

“On occasion scientists working on the nuclear program in Iran turn up dead. I think that’s a wonderful thing, candidly,” said Rick Santorum at a recent campaign stop in Greenville, South Carolina.But it isn’t just dead Iranian scientists that gladden Santorum’s heart.



He continued: “I think we should send a very clear message that if you are a scientist from Russia, North Korea, or from Iran and you are going to work on a nuclear program to develop a bomb for Iran, you are not safe.”

Santorum offers these comments while defence Secretary Leon Panetta is in Pyongyang conducting diplomatic talks with North Korea. Panetta is trying to bring North Korea back to its former commitment to disarmament in exchange for foreign aid and the negotiation has been difficult.

Here is hoping that Rick Santorum’s comments don’t get Leon Panetta kidnapped. Watch the video below.



The Eaesly Patch has the whole story on Santorum’s visit to Greenville, South Carolina.

