Rick Santorum Crushed Mitt Romney At Today's Kansas Caucuses

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Rick Santorum has no mathematical possibility of winning enough delegates to capture the Republican nomination.That fact just has to be made clear before you understand today’s news: Rick Santorum crushed Mitt Romney and the rest of his GOP rivals at the Kansas caucus.



The AP called it early this afternoon:

Rick Santorum has overwhelmingly won the Kansas Republican presidential caucuses.

GOP front-runner Mitt Romney did not campaign in Kansas. Rival Newt Gingrich cancelled a scheduled trip to the state late last week to concentrate on Tuesday’s upcoming primaries in Alabama and Mississippi.

We’ll update with whatever numbers become available. Currently we still have preliminary figures showing Santorum winning about 53 per cent of the vote, and Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul bunched tightly together in the mid-teens.

So what does it mean?

Rick Santorum has lots of momentum in the Plains states and maybe the South due to his strength with Evangelicals. And he may use this to try to push Gingrich out of the race.

But as we said, the best possible outcome for Santorum is that he denies Mitt Romney the delegates to win the nomination without actually winning it himself. Perhaps he breaks the convention and the party chooses Santorum because he has the momentum. It is a one in a million shot.

And it seems much more likely that Romney will continue to win the big contests, and that pressure will be brought on Santorum to “do the right thing” and drop out.

What does it mean for Romney? He’s still weak with Southerners and Evangelicals, at least in this field. Although it is very likely they’ll embrace him in a two-man race against Obama.

