Former GOP Presidential Candidate Rick Santorum Takes Over As CEO Of Faith-Based Movie Company

Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator and 2012 GOP presidential candidate, has a new gig — one that will both intrigue and excite social conservatives and Christians, alike. Today, EchoLight Studios, a faith-based movie company, distributed a press release announcing that the former politician will serve as its new CEO, an intriguing move that will surely spawn both interest and questions from people on all sides of the sociopolitical aisle.



Based on his reaction to the new appointment, Santorum seems delighted by the career change.

“This is the right place and right time, and I’ve jumped in with both feet,” said Santorum, who has been working with EchoLight over the past year. “I often say that culture is upstream from politics, and I know entertainment also can be strength and light for people who want to be uplifted and reinforced in their values.”

The former presidential candidate expressed excitement over Texas as a new hub for Christian entertainment, noting that it’s entirely possible for Dallas to “become the Hollywood of the faith-and-family movie market.” Using excellent content and mixing that in with economic success, Santorum heralded the potential of creating a product that will be fully embraced by religious Americans.

Considering the need for the faith community to continue adopting new technologies that can help bridge the divide and meet people where they are in the culture, the power of film, among other avenues, cannot be understated. And Santorum realises this, as he also said that one of EchoLight’s goals will be to help young filmmakers spread their message to the big screen.

“We’re in a position with potential to transform the industry,” he said.

EchoLight’s first theatrical release, “The Redemption of Henry Myers” is due out in fall 2013. Here’s more about that film:

Henry is a hard man, getting by in the old west the only way he knows how: robbing banks. After his latest heist goes wrong and his partners betray him and leave him for dead, Henry is surprised to find extraordinary kindness from a widow and her children. With the influence of this family, Henry begins to question the choices he’s made in his life. Just when things begin to make sense again, it’s all ripped away from him when his old partners show up. Will he seek the revenge he desires or finally find his Redemption?

And a trailer:

This story was originally published by The Blaze.

