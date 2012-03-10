Rick Santorum At His Best In New Web Ad

Here’s the Rick Santorum that can shake things up.



In a new five-minute web ad, Santorum is all smiles as he gives a succinct, point-by-point summary of his agenda. His wife, Karen Santorum, makes an appearance, and his seven children look perfectly happy and American in accompanying stock footage.

No mention of his Republican rivals. It focuses on Obama, energy independence, manufacturing, and the economy. Exactly what he needs to be doing right now.

