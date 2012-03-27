Rick Santorum Unleashed: All His Angriest Campaign Confrontations

Photo: AP

On Sunday, Santorum lashed out at New York Times reporter Jeff Zeleny for questioning him about his remark that Mitt Romney is the “worst Republican in the country to put up against Barack Obama.”



“Quit distorting my words,” Santorum said in a back-and-forth that saw him grow increasingly heated. “If I see it, it’s bullshit.”

Here’s the background on that.

But Santorum’s latest outburst is part of a trend. Already, Santorum has had a number of highly publicized run-ins with host and pundits from various media outlets on both sides of the political spectrum.

