Rick Santorum Unleashed: All His Angriest Campaign Confrontations

Brett LoGiurato, Jaywon Choe
Rick Santorum

Photo: AP

On Sunday,  Santorum lashed out at New York Times reporter Jeff Zeleny for questioning him about his remark that Mitt Romney is the “worst Republican in the country to put up against Barack Obama.”

“Quit distorting my words,” Santorum said in a back-and-forth that saw him grow increasingly heated. “If I see it, it’s bullshit.”

Here’s the background on that

But Santorum’s latest outburst is part of a trend. Already, Santorum has had a number of highly publicized run-ins with host and pundits from various media outlets on both sides of the political spectrum.

Rick Santorum vs. Jeff Zeleny: 'It's Bullshit.'

Rick Santorum vs. Scott Sloan: Contraception is a 'bogus issue.'

Rick Santorum vs. Bill Cunningham: The media 'twists and turn' the issues.

Rick Santorum vs. Bruce DuMont: 'I'm not going to answer absurd questions.'

Rick Santorum vs. Joe Scarborough: 'This is you guys playing gotcha politics.'

Now Check Out The 7 Things Rick Santorum Has Said About Women That Has Landed Him In Trouble >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.