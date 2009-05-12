Rick Santelli Says: Watch This Video Of A Clueless Fed Inspector General!

See: 10 Sports Teams That Should Be Eliminated

No fan of the Federal Reserve, CNBC’s Rick Santelli is eager to highlight anything that shows just how corrupt and counter-productive the organisation is. In one of his classic rants, the Chicago bond guy said to search YouTube for “Elizabeth Coleman Inspector General” to see just how clueless the person tasked with monitoring the Fed actually is. Here you go. It is pretty much a trainwreck.



