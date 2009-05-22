Rick Santelli's Message To Edmund Andrews

Judging by the reaction to the latest revelations about NYT reporter Edmund Andrews, and how he wound up in such a financial mess, it’s clear that folks in his situation garner the least sympathy of anyone. Actually, they garner anger and vitriol, that’s typically reserved for “banksters.”



We’re pretty sure it was Andrews who Rick Santelli had in mind when he made his famous Chicago floor rant, which sent his star soaring into the stratosphere (It also told him that whenever he’s on camera he should yell and flail, which does get tiresome).

So just for this story, we’re bringing it back.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.