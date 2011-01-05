The Best Thing We Saw Today Was Rich Bernstein Unload On Rick Santelli

Great video this morning on CNBC, where Rick Santelli claims the yield curve “doesn’t count” anymore because it’s Fed manipulated.



Rich Bernstein calmly answers that for ages people have been claiming that the yield curve isn’t predictive anymore because of this or that, and yet the indicator simply works, and that there’s no reason to think this is an exception. Occam’s Razor, basically. The good times start around 3:30.



