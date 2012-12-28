Rick Santelli Blows A 'Gasket' Screaming 'The Fed Doesn't Have A Clue' As Traders Started Cheering

Julia La Roche

CNBC’s Rick Santelli has done it again

During today’s rant, Santelli went absolutely nuts on Jim Iurio of TJM Institutional Services screaming, “The Fed doesn’t have a clue neither does the president neither does congress…Neither does Tim Geithner who gives a speech about the debt ceiling.  I’d like to see if he could count to a million much less 16.4 trillion!”

Traders from the CBOT floor then started cheering. 

According to colleague Carl Quintanilla, Santelli admitted that he blew a gasket.

Check it out: 

 

