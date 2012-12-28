Rick Santelli Blows A 'Gasket' Screaming 'The Fed Doesn't Have A Clue' As Traders Started Cheering

CNBC’s Rick Santelli has done it again.



During today’s rant, Santelli went absolutely nuts on Jim Iurio of TJM Institutional Services screaming, “The Fed doesn’t have a clue neither does the president neither does congress…Neither does Tim Geithner who gives a speech about the debt ceiling. I’d like to see if he could count to a million much less 16.4 trillion!”

Traders from the CBOT floor then started cheering.

According to colleague Carl Quintanilla, Santelli admitted that he blew a gasket.

Check it out:





