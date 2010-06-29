Another Instant Santelli Classic: "Stop Spending, Stop Spending, Stop Spending!"

About 8 minutes into this begins one of CNBC’s “great debates” about the state of U.S. government spending and taxation.
Rick Santelli rants for nearly a minute, simply saying “stop spending,” repeatedly.
Economics Reporter Steve Liesman then mentions government statistics. This doesn’t go over well with Santelli.
From CNBC via CrossingWallStreet:
