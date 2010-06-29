US

Another Instant Santelli Classic: "Stop Spending, Stop Spending, Stop Spending!"

Gregory White

About 8 minutes into this begins one of CNBC’s “great debates” about the state of U.S. government spending and taxation.

Rick Santelli rants for nearly a minute, simply saying “stop spending,” repeatedly.

Economics Reporter Steve Liesman then mentions government statistics. This doesn’t go over well with Santelli.

From CNBC via CrossingWallStreet:

