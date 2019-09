Earlier this morning, a flurry of tweets about Rick Santelli emerged on Twitter. Something was up. Fast forward to 4:20 in the clip below to watch Santelli blow up at his guest Steve Liesman over markets.

The big quote: “You don’t say anything I find interesting to hear.”



Thanks to Zerohedge for finding the video.



