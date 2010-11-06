Amazingly, Even A Good Jobs Report Gives Rick Santelli An Excuse To Go On A Rant

Rick Santelli went on one of his classic rants this morning after the employment situation report came out.

He targeted the fact that the economy was creating jobs, but not because of government support.

At 0:15, he talks about how good economic data used to drive stocks and the dollar up. Now the dollar goes higher, but stocks don’t. Quotable moment, “Because the economy is creating jobs, DESPITE THE GOVERNMENT!”

Steve Liesman, CNBC’s economics reporter, then comes in to provide the other end of the conversation, reviewing the rather bullish data from the jobs report.

And the Mark Zandi brings the conversation down again, pointing out that 151,000 is barely past jobs stability.

And then there’s something about an employee, and a punch, and output from Santelli. (This is a critique on QE.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.