Here's The Clip Where Rick Santelli Insulted Meredith Whitney This Morning

Some fireworks on CNBC this morning…



While discussing politics, Meredith Whitney described The Tea Party as a group comprised of “freaked out white men.”

Of course that didn’t make Rick Santelli happy, as he’s one of the Tea Party’s founding fathers.

So he dissed her at the end of this clip, when he asked: How many munis have gone bust this year?



