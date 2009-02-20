Rick Santelli Incites A Riot In Chicago (VIDEO)

CNBC’s RIck Santelli is always pugnacious, but he outdid himself today, almost inciting a riot among the traders in Chicago when talking about Obama’s housing plan. Suffice to say, the capitalists on the floor do not want to pay for anyone else’s mortgage. Neither do we. That being said, his insistence that these guys represent the “real America” won’t ultimately play that well among most people. Enjoy.



