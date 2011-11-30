Rick Santelli Won't Rule Out Running For President

Photo: DraftSantelliForPresident2012

CNBC’s Rick Santelli, who is adored by many Tea Party followers, was asked by Squawk Box’s Joe Kernan this morning if he would run for president of the United States.”I wouldn’t rule it out…I don’t know if the country is ready because if I did have the job I’d have one term and we’d do it my way!”



Of course, Santelli danced around the question and told Kernan that he’s “not interested in getting into politics.”

He also failed to provide a definitive answer when he was asked by the anchor if he would choose CNBC’s economics reporter Steve Liesman as his vice president.

“I don’t know who my vice president or my cabinet would be,” he said.

All of this follows a report by Politico’s Patrick Gavin about a website backed by a Nevada businessman called DraftSantelliForPresident2012.com that surfaced earlier this month.

“It’s pretty humbling and it’s pretty cool,” he said about the site.

Check out the video below.

