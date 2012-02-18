Rick Santelli And Gallagher Just Smashed A Bunch Of Watermelons On CNBC

File this under “S” for “Slow news day.” Rick Santelli and Gallagher just spent a few moments smashing watermelons on CNBC.
Apparently, the point of this clip is to vent frustration over the growing deficit. That is why Gallagher, a comedian famous for smashing watermelons during his act, was at the CME with Rick Santelli making a mess. Cathartic.
“Congress, it’s easier to smash stuff than you think,” said Santelli. “Smash some deficits!”
There isn’t really anything else to say about it. You have to just see it.
Watch it below:
