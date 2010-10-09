Rick Sanchez To George Stephanopoulos: "I Screwed Up"

A week after CNN fired Rick Sanchez for his ill-conceived Jon-Stewart’s-a-bigot-and-Jews-control-the-media rant, the former “Rick’s List” host spoke publicly for the first time since the controversy erupted in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America.”



“I screwed up,” Sanchez told host George Stephanopoulos.

Echoing an explanation for the so-called “meltdown” that Sanchez’s wife offered earlier this week on Facebook, he continued, “I was tired. I’d been working 14-hour days for, like, two and a half months. I was doing three shows. I was exhausted. It was right after the air. My daughter had a softball game I desperately wanted to go to and I was a little impatient. I said some things I shouldn’t have said, and not only were they wrong, they were offensive.”

“People thought they were anti-Semitic,” said Stephanopoulos.

“Yeah.” But: “That’s not what I meant. I apologise.”

Watch the full interview below:



