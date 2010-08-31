Rick Sanchez Calls Obama The "Cotton-Picking President," Turns In CNN's Worst 8 P.M. Ratings In Three Years

Campbell Brown’s replacement at CNN, Rick Sanchez of “Rick’s List,” is drawing a tiny audience at 8 P.M. each night, according to the latest Nielsen Ratings.



In August, “Rick’s List” averaged 452,000 viewers each night – and just 127,000 each night in the 25 to 54 age group.

Total viewers for the month were down 41% year-over-year.

All told, August was the worst month for CNN’s 8 P.M. time-slot in about three years.

Why is Rick so unpopular? Maybe it’s because of flubs like this one, where he calls Barack Obama the “cotton-picking President.”

Watch:



Eliot Spitzer’s October debut can’t come soon enough for CNN.

