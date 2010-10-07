Rick Sanchez: I Shouldn't Have Called Jon Stewart A Bigot Or Said Jews Run The Media

Rick Sanchez has publicly apologized for the comments that got him fired from CNN late last week.



“Despite what my tired and mangled words may have implied, they were never intended to suggest any sort of narrow-mindedness and should never have been made,” the former “Rick’s List” host said in a statement issued through a publicist Wednesday afternoon.

In case you somehow missed it: Sanchez went on CNN contributor Pete Dominick’s Sirius radio show last Thursday. During the interview, he called Jon Stewart a bigot and then suggested that Jews control the media. Sanchez is Hispanic, and said that “Northeast establishment liberals” therefore treat him as a “second tier” media personality.

Here’s his full statement, via TVNewser:

On October 4th, I had a very good conversation with Jon Stewart, and I had the opportunity to apologise for my inartful comments from last week. I sincerely extend this apology to anyone else whom I may have offended.

As Jon was kind enough to note in his show Monday night, I am very much opposed to hate and intolerance, in any form, and I have frequently spoken out against prejudice. Despite what my tired and mangled words may have implied, they were never intended to suggest any sort of narrow-mindedness and should never have been made. In the aftermath of these comments, CNN and I have decided to part ways. However, I want to go on record to say that I have nothing but the highest regard for CNN and for my six wonderful years with them. I appreciate every opportunity that they have given me, and it has been a wonderful experience working for them. I have tremendous respect for everyone there, and I know that they feel the same about me. There are no hard feelings – just excitement about a new future of opportunities. I look forward to my next step with great anticipation. In the meantime, I will continue to promote my book, Conventional Idiocy, in the hopes of broadening the discussion to get a better understanding between all Americans, regardless of race, creed or religion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.