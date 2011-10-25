THE AGE OF RICK RUBIN: He Made Half The Records You've Ever Bought And Billions For The Music Industry

Rick Rubin is the Buddha of American music.



Rubin, with his Moses beard and predilection for going barefoot, might be as responsible as anyone else for shaping the music industry in the last 25 years. For better or for worse.

And because he doesn’t actually work the boards — Rubin has no technical music training — he really is like a guru, giving advice and opinions through the music-making process.

Now, word from the New York Post is that he’ll be leaving Columbia Records, where he signed on as co-chairman/guru in 2007 to save the label — and the industry, if he’d be so kind.

But looking back on Rubin’s career, expecting him to be a saviour in content as well as form might be a little much. His past work taken in sum shows a producer as flawed as he is visionary.

