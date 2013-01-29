Rapper Rick Ross Was The Target Of A Drive-By Shooting In Florida

Photo: Image: AP

Authorities in Ft. Lauderdale have confirmed that rapper Rick Ross was driving a Rolls Royce that took fire early this morning.Someone allegedly opened fire on Ross’ vehicle causing it to crash into a store front.



NBC Miami is reporting that Ross and a female passenger were not injured.

As the Rolls tried to get away, it crashed into the apartment building at 311 Southeast 15th Avenue. Neither Ross nor Moragne-el were injured, police said.

Police are still looking for the gunman or gunmen, who fled the area before officers arrived.

According to a local Florida TV station, WSVN, Ross had been celebrating his birthday at a nearby restaurant before getting into the car.

Here’s the full news report from NBC Miami:



NBC Miami is also reporting that, witnesses at the scene say they heard as many as 20 shots. Police didn’t say what the possible motive for the shooting was.

Rapper 50 Cent offered his opinion on the incident:

Hahaha fat boy hit the building?lol it looks staged to me. No hole’s in da car instagr.am/p/VCHWuPML2G/ — 50cent (@50cent) January 28, 2013

The two had a famous feud a few years ago, which explains 50 Cent’s insensitivity to Ross’ incident.

