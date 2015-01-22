The World's Second-Smartest Man Shares Tips For Tricking Yourself Into Exercising

Rick Rosner Rosner works out at the one of the five gyms he belongs to in Los Angeles.

Rick Rosner is the second-smartest man in the world as ranked by intelligence tests. He’s somewhat of a health junkie, too.

On the rare occasions that Rosner eats pizza, he peels off most of the cheese. He puts back 50 pills a day, including fish oil capsules and fancy multivitamins. And the Los Angeles resident doesn’t visit just one gym each night — he hits five.

“I just go from gym to gym to gym to gym to gym,” Rosner told Business Insider UK in an email.

The exercise routine sounds wacky, but Rosner insists on his unconventional regime as a way to stay motivated. The constant change of scenery means he never gets bored. Plus, he doesn’t waste time waiting for equipment.

“I don’t get so annoyed when some dope is sitting on a machine I want to use, just texting away,” Rosner said. “You can always hit a similar machine at the next gym.”

But making exercise pleasant is also about picking the right activity so that you can mould it into a habit. “If you make it an ordeal every time, it becomes easier to blow it off,” Rosner said.

Rosner mostly does weight machines instead of free weights because he says it’s too much effort to load and unload the bars. Between sets, he might read a book to ward off boredom.

If you’re worried about the cost of joining a gym (let alone a handful), Rosner has a tip for that too: negotiate your membership. “It’s a lot like buying a car,” Rosner said. “The salesperson will start high, and it takes time and stubbornness from you to drive down the rate to the gym’s actual best price.”

Rosner said his gym memberships are “ridiculously cheap.” He still pays $US25 a year for one chain of gyms from a special rate he got more than two decades ago. Another gym costs $US100 a year. He shells out about $US60 a month for a family membership at the YMCA with his wife.

“Averaged across all the gyms, I pay about ¢25 cents a workout,” Rosner estimated.

That doesn’t sound too miserable, right?

