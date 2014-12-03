The World's 2nd-Smartest Man Reveals The 'Brain Drugs' That Make Him Smarter

Rick Rosner Rick Rosner is obsessive about his health.

Rick Rosner, the world’s second-smartest man, starts his day by downing around 50 pills. Omega 3 fish oil capsules (to control the bad fat), a baby Aspirin (for longevity), Metformin (for the metabolism). Pop, pop, pop.

The regimen, he says, “makes my brain work better.” If you prevent age-related cognitive decline, then “that’s sort of like being smarter.”

Rosner has an IQ of 192, compared to the average IQ of 100, as ranked by intelligence tests on this list kept by the World Genius Directory.

Rosner provided us with a full list of his mostly self-prescribed meds, along with some commentary. But first, a disclaimer. Rosner has been many things — a comedy writer, a bouncer, a stripper — but he does not claim to be a doctor.

“In college, the only chemistry class I passed was Chem 099 for football players and idiots,” he tells Business Insider UK. “Scepticism is advised. At the very least, Wikipedia this stuff.”

Here is his list:

Omega 3 fish oil capsules. This is supposed to be the good fat, more liquid at normal temperatures, to take the place of not-so-good, more solid fats.

Half an Aspirin daily. Along with flossing your teeth, taking half an aspirin or a baby aspirin each day might be the cheapest, easiest way to extend your life. Aspirin knocks down inflammation and keeps your blood thin. You can get a year’s worth of Aspirin for a buck at the 99-Cent Store.

Metformin. A drug for Type 2 diabetics that decreases glucose production in the liver and helps your body use insulin more efficiently, reducing blood sugar spikes (and possibly reducing the likelihood of cancer). Metformin is one of two drugs that may fool your body into reacting as if you’re ingesting fewer calories, possibly flipping your metabolism into extended-life mode.

Metoprolol. A blood pressure drug that I take that knocks down adrenalin and the fight-or-flight response. It lets me drive in LA without my blood pressure going up.

Glisodin. One of the many things I take which is supposed to clean up cellular gunk, stuff that builds up over a lifetime. This may help slow down graying of hair, might cause slight euphoria. Hard to tell.

Avodart (generic name dutasteride). It knocks out DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a form of testosterone that makes your prostate blow up and your hair fall out. Whenever you see a TV ad where old men are always rushing off to pee, you’re seeing an ad for a DHT blocker. An added benefit of DHT blockers is they cause your body to pump out some extra testosterone to compensate, so it’s a little like being on steroids. Don’t let women come in contact with this drug — it could lead to the birth of a hermaphrodite.

Rick Rosner Rosner as a kid.

Glucosamine and chondroitin. For less-creaky joints. Our dog gets this, too.

Fancy multi-vitamins from Life Extension and Vitacost. The kind with about 45 obscure ingredients.

SAM-e (S-Adenosyl methionine).This is supposed to keep your liver all nice. Also, milk thistle, which is also supposed to help your liver.

Astragalus. May help fight the shortening of telomeres

Fibre gummies. I like food and don’t have perfect food habits, so I use fibre gummies and carb blockers to compensate for my lack of eating discipline. Fibre gummies are fibre in the form of gumdrops — candy that makes you poop. The faster food moves through you, the less you absorb. Carb blockers suppress a digestive enzyme so you only absorb 75% of the carbs you eat when you take them with a meal. You poop a little more, but it’s worth it.

Fat blockers. These are pure punishment and should be avoided for all but the fattiest meals. It’s better just to eat less fat. For instance, peel most of the cheese off of a piece of pizza — it will still taste just like pizza.

Prescription and non-prescription drugs to lower cholesterol.

Curcumin. Reduces inflammation and is a very pretty orange colour.

ToCoQ10

L-carnosine

ALA and acetyl L-carnitine

Vitamin D3

Vitamin C

Vitamin E with selenium and also Gamma E

Lycopene

TMG (trimethylglycene)

Calcium

Rick Rosner Rosner with his wife Carole.

Benfotamine

N-acetyl cysteine

Mangosteen pomegranate noni complex

Vitamin K

Horse chestnut (for varicose veins)

Quercetin & bromelain

Coffee. This is the only brain drug I know for sure works. It doesn’t make me smarter, but it keeps me alert. Started drinking it about two-and-a-half years ago. Used to nod off every afternoon at work. No more, thanks to coffee.

Phosphatidylserine

DMAE

Aminoguanidine

Centrophenoxine

Piracetam

Cognitex from Life Extension

Vinpocetine (occasionally)

Methylene blue. A dye that is in Phase III clinical trials to see if it clears out junk amyloid protein in the brain. MB may act as a detergent, helping to break up amyloid, which can clog the brain, killing neurons. Might be good if you’ve taken some shots to the head. I worked in bars and got punched in the face a few times — but not anything like the shots taken by football players. (Plus, methylene blue makes your urine a rich emerald green.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.