ESPN's Rick Reilly Ditches Magazine Column That Made Him The '$17 Million Man'

Rick Reilly, who reportedly became the highest paid writer in the country when he abandoned Time’s Sports Illustrated for ESPN the Magazine, is now jumping ship again.But this time, he isn’t going far.



According to the New York Post‘s Keith Kelly, ESPN the Magazine is freeing its costliest writer so he can do more work in front of the camera.

For the past three years, Reilly served as the backpage columnist and regular contributor for ESPN The Magazine. But during this time Reilly also ventured into video, making weekly Sunday appearances on SportsCenter and espn.com.

His most recent video work is an hour-long series on ESPN. Titled “Homecoming,” it features Reilly visiting athletes like Michael Phelps and Kurt Warner in their hometowns.

Reilly now wants to make these these videos his primary gig at ESPN — and why not? The change in medium won’t affect his $17 million, five-year contract with the network.

Despite the magazine’s recent increase in advertising revenue during Q1 of this year, its a big blow to the network’s print publication. Luckily it has the rest of the sports media conglomerate to back it up.

Here is a clip of Rick Reilly’s Homecoming episode with Jerry Rice. Judge for yourself whether he’s a better TV personality than print columnist.



