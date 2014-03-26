Tigers Pitcher Throws The Worst Pitch Of Spring Training

Luckily for Detroit Tigers pitcher Rick Porcello, the start of MLB season is still six days away .

Porcello threw what may have been the worst pitch of spring training, an apparent curveball that slipped from his right hand and fell several feet from homeplate after a sharp trajectory skyward (via SportsGrid):

Porcello proceeded to strike out the batter, B.J. Upton, to end the inning. Porcello went 13-8 with a 4.32 ERA last season.

