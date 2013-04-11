Rick Pitino Gets $425,000 For Winning The National Championship Game

Rick Pitino’s contract calls for him to be paid $5.7 million this year. But thanks to leading Louisville to the national championship, he will also receive a $425,000 bonus according to Curtis Eichelberger of Bloomberg.com.



To put this in perspective, consider that Pitino’s bonus is roughly 70% of the salary for Louisville University president James Ramsey, who will make $600,000 this year.

Of course, it can be argued that Pitino is worth every penny. The Louisville basketball program brings in more than any other college basketball program. Its $40.9 million in revenue for the 2010-11 school year was $12.0 million more than the next biggest-money maker, Duke. That number is also comparable to a lot of football programs.

