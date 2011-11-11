Rick Perry's 'Top 10 Excuses' For His Epic Debate Flop

Texas Gov. Rick Perry took to the Late Show with David Letterman to continue his damage control tour after his embarrassing gaffe in Wednesday night’s CNBC debate.



Watch the video below:



And here’s the full list:

10. Actually, there were three reasons I mess up last night: 1) The nerves. 2) The headache. And 3) Um…Uh…Oops.

9. I don’t know what you’re talking about I think things went well.

8. I was up late last night watching Dancing with the Stars.

7. I thought the debate was tonight.

6. Hey listen, you try concentrating with Mitt Romney smiling at you — that is one handsome dude.

5. Uh, El Nino?

4. I had a five-hour energy drink — six hours before the debate.

3. I really hoped it would get me on my favourite talk show, but instead I ended up here.

2. I wanted to help take the heat off my buddy Herman Cain.

1. I just learned Justin Bieber is my father.

