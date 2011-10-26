Conservative Groups Love Rick Perry's Tax Reform Plan

Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX)

Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s 20-20 flat tax plan was endorsed by several high-profile conservative groups Tuesday — including the Club for Growth and Americans for Tax Reform’s Grover Norquist.Club for Growth even uses the opportunity to take a swipe at Mitt Romney for failing to embrace a flat-tax.



Here is the Club for Growth statement:

“Rick Perry’s plan for tax reform would be massively pro-growth,” said Club for Growth President Chris Chocola. “A Flat Tax like the one proposed by Perry would unleash years of economic growth if it is passed into law. Furthermore, eliminating the tax on dividends and capital gains would immediately add trillions of dollars in new wealth to the economy, benefiting all Americans. Perry clearly understands that revitalizing the economy should start with a complete overhaul of a tax code that has nearly choked economic growth to death. Conservatives looking for a champion to carry the banner of a pro-growth tax reform will surely rally behind this bold proposal.”

“I continue to be disappointed that Governor Romney has yet to embrace a flat or fair tax,” added Club for Growth President Chris Chocola. “He would be wise to avoid using class warfare when comparing his current proposals to those of Governor Perry or Herman Cain. The Club for Growth is looking for bold leadership on tax reform from the Republican nominee – not demagoguery or platitudes.”

And here’s Norquist on Perry’s plan:

Photo: Twitter

