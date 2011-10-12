Rick Perry's Son Says Mitt Romney Is A Christian

Photo: Gov. Rick Perry via Flikr

Stumping for his father at a Dartmouth fraternity this evening, Griffin Perry, the 28-year-old son of Texas Gov. Rick Perry, responded to the flareup over his dad’s controversial endorsement from anti-Mormon pastor Robert Jeffress.Griffin Perry defended his dad’s refusal to distance himself or repudiate Jeffress, who has made inflammatory remarks about Mormonism and about Mormon presidential candidate Mitt Romney. But the younger Perry also stated, unequivocally, that, unlike Jeffress, he believes Mitt Romney is a Christian.



“You can’t control what someone who endorses you says,” Griffin Perry said, later adding: “Mitt Romney has said that Jesus Christ is his saviour — that makes him a Christian. I don’t think there is any question past that.”

The remarks are a marked break from the Perry camp’s defensive stance toward the flareup, and offer an indication of the type of role Griffin Perry might play on his dad’s campaign. The 28-year old, who recently left his job at Deutsche Bank to take on a more active role in the campaign, will likely hold some appeal with moderate and younger conservatives turned off by Gov. Perry’s far-right social positions.

In a conversation following his remarks, Griffin Perry said his dad is well-rested and ready for tonight’s debate. He added that the campaign has focused on debate prep over the past few weeks.

“Dad is very focused on this,” he said. “And when Dad is focused, you better watch out.”

