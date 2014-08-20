Here Is Rick Perry's Mug Shot

As expected, Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) turned himself in to authorities late Tuesday afternoon. As is standard practice, he was fingerprinted and had his mug shot photo taken.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office provided Business Insider the photo to the right.

Perry, a likely 2016 presidential candidate, has fiercely maintained his innocence after he was indicted on felony charges last Friday. He is accused of abusing his office by threatening to cut a state-level prosecutor’s funding after she was arrested for drunken driving.

Before entering the Travis County court house, Perry made a brief statement to the media.

“I’m here today because I believe in the rule of law. I’m here today because I believe in the rule of law. I want to enter this court house with my head held high,” he said. “I’m going to fight this injustice with every fibre of my being and we will prevail.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.