RICK PERRY'S LUCKY DAY: CNBC Goes Black For Social Security Question

Photo: Courtesy of CNBC

Fate was on Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s side during his appearance on CNBC this morning.Faced with a hard line of questions about whether he really believes Social Security is an unconstitutional Ponzi scheme, Perry dodged and weaved for a few seconds before his feed went black.



It was a stroke of luck for the 2012 presidential candidate, who has come under fire for his controversial statements about the coveted federal retirement program.

Ultimately, Perry came back on screen and outlined his position, but the blackout gave him time to regroup and knocked his interviewer off his hardline post.

Watch the video below.

