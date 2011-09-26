RICK PERRY'S AWFUL WEEKEND: Will He Be The Next GOP Candidate To Flame-Out?

Photo: The Response

Texas Governor Rick Perry’s once-surging campaign is on thin ice after flailing in three debates and suffering defeats in two key-state straw polls.Once limited to the opinion page of the Wall Street Journal or The Weekly Standard, concerns over Perry’s electability are now very much in the mainstream.



In a major upset for the Perry campaign, former Godfather’s Pizza executive Herman Cain won the Florida Presidency 5 Straw Poll by a 22-point margin — a race Perry heavily contested. Later Saturday, favourite son and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney blew away Perry in the Michigan Straw Poll by a surprising 34-point margin.

Many of his problems have been self-inflicted. Perry’s debate performance has been inconsistent at best — and surprisingly Perry decided to engage his opponents, rather than focus his criticism on Obama.

The substance of his answers has also drawn criticism — and parody — for his incoherent and controversial responses on foreign policy and immigration, respectively.

Perry is by no means out of the race, but after a meteoric rise, he has been unable to deliver a performance worthy of a front-runner.

Even before the events of this weekend, Perry was losing ground to Romney in the polls — a trend that now appears certain to continue.

The 2012 campaign already has one candidate who flamed-out as quickly as she rose to the top-tier — Rep. Michele Bachmann — Perry must take action fast to be sure he doesn’t follow suit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.