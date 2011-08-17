How Texas A&M Taught Rick Perry To Be A Good Yeller

Now that Rick Perry is officially in the presidential race, it’s time to comb every little detail of his entire life to learn what makes him tick.



One little-known fact – unless you’re a die-hard Perry or Texas A&M fan – is that Perry was once a Yell Leader when he was a cadet at the school. (That’s him on the far right.)

Photo: Texas A&M

Though they don’t like term, yell leaders are basically cheerleaders, tasked with firing up the student crowd at football games and other school events. It’s actually quite a prestigious position at A&M, as leaders are chosen by a vote of the student body and become one of the faces of the athletic department.

They also get a varsity letter, like the other athletes.

Perry isn’t shy about his Aggie past, of course, and some have even speculated that the Texas governor is behind the attempt to move his alma mater to the SEC – both to boost the fortunes of the school, but (more cynically) to make him personally more popular in key Southern states. Your mileage may very on that theory.

READ MORE about Perry’s time in college here →

