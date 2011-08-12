Rick Perry Pre-Announces For President

Photo: Gage Skidmore

In an interview with Time Magazine’s Mark Halperin, all-but-declared GOP presidential candidate Rick Perry moved one more step closer to running, saying he wants to be President.Q: Part of what the process involves now is whether you can raise enough money. Can you get to the early states enough? But part of it must be, I assume, whether you want to do it still.

Perry: Right, right.



Q: Right, is that still an open question?

Perry: We’re having that conversation. I mean, you and I having this conversation has answered that question.

Q: About whether you want to run?

Perry: Sure. I mean I wouldn’t be this far into the process…

Q: So you went from a few months ago, being totally uninterested…

Perry: No, I got the best job in America, to today, being fully engaged in this process of making a decision. The issue of, “is this what I want to do?” was dealt with about 45 days ago in a conversation with my wife. Prior to that, no. Being the President of the United States was not on my radar screen from the standpoint of something I want to do.

