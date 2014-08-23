Rick Perry Just Released A 'Wanted' Shirt With His Mug Shot

Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) seems to be enjoying the spotlight that has come with pushing back to his recent indictment.

The latest move: His new political action committee unveiled a T-shirt featuring Perry’s mug shot. The back of the shirt features the mug shot of District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg, whose character Perry has repeatedly tried to attack while making her the poster child of his pushback.

The caption under Perry’s mug shot says he’s “wanted” for “securing the border and defeating Democrats.” Lehmberg’s side says she’s “wanted” for “driving while intoxicated and perversion of justice.”

Perry has aggressively targeted Lehmberg after he was indicted on felony charges one week ago. Perry is being accused of abusing his office by threatening to veto funding for a state-level, Lehmberg-led public integrity unit after her arrest — unless she resigned. Perry has said Lehmberg’s arrest gave him justification to push her out of office.

It should be noted, however, that a special prosecutor, Michael McCrum, is pressing the felony charges against Perry.

Perry, a potential 2016 presidential candidate, has mixed his accusations of a political witch hunt with some lighthearted moves. Among other things, he cracked a slight smile in his mug shot and took a trip to a local ice cream stand after his booking.

