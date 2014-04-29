Rick Perry Takes A Victory Lap After Texas Takes Toyota From California

Texas Gov. Rick Perry thinks Texas’ “employer-friendly combination of low taxes, fair courts, smart regulations, and world-class workforce” are responsible for Toyota’s decision to move its sales headquarters from California to the Lone Star State.

“Over the past decade, Texas and Toyota have developed a strong partnership that has resulted in good-paying jobs for thousands of Texans,” Perry said in a statement about the automakers move Monday. “Toyota understands that Texas’ employer-friendly combination of low taxes, fair courts, smart regulations and world-class workforce can help businesses of any size succeed and thrive. We’re proud that both the Tundra and Tacoma bear the words ‘Made in Texas,’ and we’re excited our state will be the nexus for Toyota’s North American operations moving forward.”

Toyota already has manufacturing facilities in Texas. Perry’s office said the Texas Enterprise Fund offered Toyota a $US40 million investment for moving its sales headquarters, which are expected to employ about 4,000 people.

TEF was created in 2003 to give companies incentives to bring jobs and investments to Texas. Perry’s office said the Toyota project would be “one of the largest job creation projects in TEF history” when it is completed. The TEF investment is contingent on the finalization of contracts as well as a local incentive agreement.

Perry has made luring out-of-state companies to Texas one of his major priorities. Last week, Perry traveled to New York in an effort to recruit businesses there to make the move.

