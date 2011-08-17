The Media Is Embarrassingly Happy About The Arrival Of Rick Perry

From two morning shows this morning. There is a lot of Rick Perry love to be found out there.



Gretchen Carlson on Fox and Friends: “We don’t know if Governor Perry would even want to fly on Air Force One….maybe he’d ride his horse around town.”



Nicolle Wallace (former George W. Bush communications director] on Morning Joe: “Rick Perry is like that tall, ice cold glass of water that we were crawling through the sand ready to reach for.”



