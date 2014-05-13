Rick Perry Explains Why Sriracha Should Move To Texas

A group of Texas Republicans went to California Monday in an attempt to woo the makers of the trendy Sriracha hot sauce to bring their operations to the Lone Star State and Gov. Rick Perry told Business Insider he is optimistic the “sriracha delegation” will make a solid pitch.

“Texas’ low taxes, predictable regulations, fair courts and world-class workforce make our state the ideal place for any business looking to relocate or expand, and I trust our sriracha delegation will communicate that effectively,” Perry said in a statement issued to Business Insider. “Beyond that, we’re Texas: we know a thing or two about hot food and even hotter business climates.”

Huy Fong Foods Inc., which produces Sriracha, has faced lawsuits since last year surrounding the chilli odours emanating from its factory in Irwindale, Calif. This legal action forced Huy Fong to shutdown some production and led a group of Texas Republicans to begin trying to woo the company to relocate.

On Sunday, the official Huy Fong Twitter account sent a message welcoming the impending arrival of the Texas sriracha delegation.

“We look forward to meeting you all,” the tweet said.

Perry has made courting businesses from out-of-state a priority. Late last month, Toyota revealed it would move its sales headquarters from California to Texas. Less than a week before Toyota’s announcement, Perry traveled to New York to encourage businesses there to come to the Lone Star State.

