Rick Perry Is Trying To Get Back In The Race — By Starting His Own Super PAC

Just because Rick Perry is out of the Republican race, doesn’t mean he wants to stay quiet.Politico reports that the Texas governor and former 2012 presidential candidate wants to turn his presidential war chest into a new political action committee. But is unclear how much money Perry actually has left.



His campaign filed the formal request with the Federal Election Commission earlier this week. According to the document, the Perry campaign had set aside about $270,000 for the 2012 general election. But already, the committee has received refund requests for about $100,000 of those donations and redesignation requests for only about $30,000.

If Perry’s Super PAC gets approval though, it could major factor in the campaign. Perry, a prolific fundraiser, has endorsed Newt Gingrich. Any cash boost would be a big help to Gingrich’s battered campaign as the former House Speaker looks to stage a comeback heading into Super Tuesday.

