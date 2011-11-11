RICK PERRY: I Hope 'SNL' Gets The Agencies Right When They Skewer Me This Weekend

Rick Perry is not disappearing with his tail between his legs after last night’s epic oops.



He made the morning show rounds this morning and tried to play down the disaster by making light of it.

He told a (sympathetic) Ann Curry on Today: “There’s so many agencies of government we’d like to forget the department of energy is one of them…I’m human like everyone else.”

Perry went on to reassure Curry he’d was “staying in the fight” and would be at the next debate before advising SNL to visit his website to ensure they get the agencies right when they skewer him this weekend.



