RICK PERRY: Shooting Sniper Rifles Is 'My Golf'

Photo: RPerry2012 via YouTube

Rick Perry’s presidential campaign has released a new web video that gives us a little bit of insight into what the Texas Governor does on his time off.The amateur video, titled “What To Do On A Day Off,” begins with a shot of Perry with his arms around Mark and Eleanor LaRue, owners of LaRue Tactical, a rifle machine shop in Texas. It then cuts to shots of Perry shooting sniper rifles.



“Well, I don’t play golf, this is my golf, I come out to LaRue tactical,” Perry says. “They make the finest weapons in the world.”

Perry goes on to explain that when he’s not shooting guns, you can find him on the running trail or playing with his dogs.

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.