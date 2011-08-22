Rick Perry Seems To Think Obama Controls The Fed

Texas governor and 2012 Presidential Candidate Rick Perry has no qualms about his controversial statements about Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, in which he appeared to threaten the nation’s lead central banker.



“I’m passionate about the Obama administration’s monetary policy. That’s what that conversation was. That’s what my remarks were about, and I think Americans are concerned about the monetary policy,” Perry told reporters in South Carolina on Saturday.

The Federal Reserve System and its decisions are independent from the rest of the government — though governors need to be nominated by a President and confirmed by Congress. Bernanke was first nominated by President George W. Bush in 2006, President Barack Obama nominated him for another term in 2010.

