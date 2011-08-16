Wow! Rick Perry Threatens Bernanke, And Says More QE Would Be "Almost Treasonous"

Photo: Gage Skidmore

The politicization of monetary policy is being taken to a brand new level.ThinkProgress reports:



Speaking just now in Iowa, Perry said, “If this guy prints more money between now and the election, I dunno what y’all would do to him in Iowa but we would treat him pretty ugly down in Texas. Printing more money to play politics at this particular time in history is almost treasonous in my opinion.”

The remark appeared to be in response to a question from an attendee at the event, but it does not seem to be off the cuff. In the video (below) Perry corrects himself after misspeaking: “It’s almost treacherous — uh — treasonous, in my opinion.”

It seems the Fed is yet another “independent” institution that’s getting ground down in the gears of politics.

Asked if he though the Fed was out to help President Barack Obama, he said “if they print more money between now and this election, I would suggest that’s exactly what’s going on,” ABC News reported.

Even currently in Washington, Obama has been unable to fill FOMC seats due to fierce Republican opposition.

The funny thing is, if Rick Perry wins, his term will overlap with Bernanke’s current term.

Interesting comment from former Treasury and Bush administration official Tony Fratto: “Gov. Perry’s comments about Chmn. Bernanke are inappropriate and unpresidential.”

