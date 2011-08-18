Rick Perry Running Second In New Hampshire Poll

Photo: Flickr Gage Skidmore

In the first poll of Granite State voters conducted since Rick Perry entered the Republican primary, the Texas governor has jumped into second place, trailing only Mitt Romney.Romney, who has been the frontrunner in New Hampshire in virtually every poll, garnered 36% of the vote, followed by Perry with 18%. Ron Paul placed third with 14%, followed by Michele Bachmann at 10% in the poll, which was conducted by Republican-leaning firm Magellan Strategies.



Perry has generated significant buzz since formally jumping into the race. A Rasmussen poll released Tuesday showed him running first nationally by a wide margin, topping Romney 29% to 18%.

The survey was conducted August 15-16 among 613 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. It has a 3.96% margin of error.

