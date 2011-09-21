Rick Perry Reveals Where He Invested His Millions

For the first time in 15 years, Texas Gov. Rick Perry has removed the blind trust that holds his investments and revealed where he has put his money.



The new disclosure report, filed with the Texas Ethics Commission and obtained by the AP, shows that Perry holds 25 different stocks worth between $108,000 and $319,000.

The most valuable holdings were in Donaldson, Inc., a Minneapolis adhesives company. There are other large holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Dover Corp., and Ecolab, Inc. The trust has sold off major holdings in the energy company MDU Resources and Del Monte Foods.

The report also lists 8 muni bond holdings and a money market account worth more than $10,000.

Overall, the Texas Republican is worth at least $1.1 million, according to Texas disclosure documents (Perry doesn’t have to file federal disclosures until Oct. 15).

His governor’s salary is modest — $150,000 — but he has supplemented it over the years through lucrative real estate and business deals.

Perry also owns a partnership company with his father and has a working interest in the Texas company MKS Natural Gas Co., which earned him between $10,000 and $25,000 last year.

Perry’s income is actually relatively small compared to his 2012 presidential rivals. Mitt Romney is worth as much as $190 million and President Obama has assets up to $11 million, according to the most recent disclosure forms.

